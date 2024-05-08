T-Mobile Partners With Dopl to Power Robotic Arms for Remote Healthcare Solutions
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people residing in rural areas have a higher mortality rate than those in urban areas. One of the reasons for this is that the specialists who diagnose and treat these diseases are mostly in urban locations. As a result, those from rural areas have to travel long distances, seek health care later, or even forgo getting treatment.
Thankfully, there is one company that is hoping to eradicate the distance issue to provide equal access to healthcare to those in rural areas. Thanks to its partnership with T-Mobile’s 5G network, Dopl hopes to be a step closer in helping diagnose patients in rural areas.
Through this partnership, Dopl hopes to optimize healthcare delivery using its telerobotic procedures to conduct non-invasive ultrasounds. This robotic arm allows specialists to provide care to patients while they are in a remote location.
T-Mobile will be providing network slicing to bring the necessary technology to this move. It will help in providing security, reliability, and latency to the robotic arm.
To learn more about this technology, you can visit this page or watch this video:
Source: T-Mobile