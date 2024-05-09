T-Mobile Delays Away Plan Rollout, Address Verification for Home Internet

Back in April, T-Mobile announced that it will be adding two Home Internet plans called Home Internet Plus and Away.

Along with this announcement, the Un-carrier revealed that they will be verifying the addresses of its Home Internet customers with the launch of the Away plan on May 8th. But as revealed by The Mobile Report, address verification will now be delayed to later this year.

Right now, there is no specific date on when T-Mobile plans to start verifying addresses. But it is still something that customers can expect later this year. This will particularly affect the customers who used a false address upon sign up. If you are one of the affected customers, you can expect an email from T-Mo.

As for the delay of the rollout of the Away plan, The Mobile Report also revealed that the Un-carrier has paused the release due to an issue experienced at the last minute testing. The announcement on the internal document reads:

“During the final pre-launch testing of the Away plan, we encountered an issue with a setup that would have resulted in a customer experience that didn’t meet T-Mobile’s high bar. We’ve decided to delay the launch of the Away plan so we can make the experience amazing for customers.”

There’s no ETA yet on when this T-Mobile will roll out this plan. But hopefully, they will be able to iron out the specifics so they can offer this plan to customers that need it.

Source: The Mobile Report, The Mobile Report