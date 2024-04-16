Two Companies Want the FCC to Take Action Against T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz Spectrum

Last month, T-Mobile finally got to activate its 2.5GHz 5G spectrum that it had long acquired from the FCC. Although T-Mo’s customers have benefited from this, other companies are claiming that they experienced a degradation in services.

Following the complaint filed by fixed wireless service provider Bloosurf, two other companies have stepped up with similar complaints. These companies complained to the FCC that T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G spectrum was interfering with their operations. As a result, they are asking the agency to freeze the license.

Light Reading revealed that the two other companies that filed a request are Redzone Wireless and NextWave. The former already knew in 2022 they needed to coordinate with the Un-carrier so that potential interference could be prevented.

But despite this, T-Mobile never got back to them and launched its 5G network once the FCC gave them the green light. Because of this, the customers of Redzone Wireless immediately experienced the interference in their connections. Some even decided to leave the company.

This is the same experience for NextWave and its customers in New York. The company hopes that the FCC will take action on their complaints.

Source: PhoneArena