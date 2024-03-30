T-Mobile is Testing Its Second Line Service in Select Markets
T-Mobile is now letting some of its customers experience having a “Second Line.”
As shared by The Mobile Report, this feature is currently being tested in “very select markets.”
Some important information about Second Line that you should know:
- It doesn’t come with data and is meant to just be a second number on the same line.
- Compatible devices can use a single physical SIM and an eSIM, or a couple of eSIMs.
If this feature is familiar, that’s because it’s similar to T-Mobile’s DIGITS line, which it has been offering since 2017. DIGITS, however, offers a number and data while Second Line doesn’t.
The price of the service starts at $25. But there is a Hybrid BAN discount that can reduce this price to $15. You’ll need to have a voice line to get the Second Line and the discount.
Having a second phone number can be a great way to separate your personal and work contacts. It can also serve as a phone number for a side hustle you are working on.
Source: The Mobile Report