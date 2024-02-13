T-Mobile CEO Pens Blog Post Explaining the Perks Customers Receive

Customers are always being rewarded by brands through their loyalty programs. Unfortunately, some of these programs are only a ploy to keep customers spending for rewards that offer little to nothing value.

Thankfully, T-Mobile has kept its customers excited with the rewards they offered every week. And now, with the launch of Magenta Status, the Un-carrier is ready to elevate the rewards they give to their customers.

In an earlier blog post by T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, the executive shared that the Un-carrier is currently celebrating its one billion customer thankings through its T-Mobile Tuesdays program that it launched in 2016. Among the freebies that customers have received include discounted movies, gas, food, trips, and many more.

With the launch of Magenta Status, T-Mobile hopes to elevate the rewards they give to customers. This VIP rewards program aims to give “meaningful and valuable privileges” that people can actually use. This includes discounts at 22 Hilton hotel brands around the world, monthly movie tickets for only $5, and an exclusive car rental benefit from Dollar. Other than that, they also get access to in-flight Wi-FI and free streaming services.

All of these perks are available on T-Mobile’s T Life app, which is an all-in-one app that gives customers an easy way to track and manage their services and benefits. The CEO says that through this rewards program, they “will keep thanking” their customers for choosing them “today and every day.”

You can read the full blog here.