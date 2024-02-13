T-Mobile Signs 10-Year Partnership With VA Healthcare in the Caribbean
T-Mobile has announced a new partnership with the Veterans Affairs Caribbean Healthcare System in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The office chose the Un-carrier as its primary wireless provider with a 10-year agreement.
This partnership gives VA healthcare professionals in 15 locations access to T-Mobile’s networks. As a result, they can rely on low latency and 5G reliability to ensure resilient and consistent connectivity when handling telehealth, patient care, and disaster response.
T-Mobile will be providing wireless lines and mobile internet hotspots to these professionals. They will also give improved in-building 5G coverage for the San Juan VA hospital and an outpatient clinic based in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Thanks to T-Mobile, the VA hospitals in these locations will have access to the following:
- Seamless communication between healthcare providers, patients and their families within and beyond the hospital walls.
- Enhanced in-building coverage to help the hospital in disaster situations, offering crucial services including medical care, communication facilities, disaster response coordination and support for affected individuals.
- The ability to implement an advanced telehealth solution, enabling remote medical consultations, improving patient care and increasing access to healthcare services.
You can read more about the partnership here.
Source: T-Mobile