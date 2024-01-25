Report: Some T-Mobile Customers Ran Into Issues Claiming Hulu On Us Perk

T-Mobile’s Hulu On Us perk only went live yesterday and it’s already been met with some issues from users.

As reported by PhoneArena, some T-Mobile subscribers encountered problems claiming their free Hulu subscription. Apparently, there was some mix up on the link that subscribers needed to click to claim the promotion.

On T-Mobile’s sub-Reddit page, Go5G Next subscribers needed to click on this link to claim the free perk. Meanwhile, the link for a full Hulu On Us subscription offered to customers on a different plan need to click on a different link. Lastly, T-Mobile subscribers who are entitled to a six-month trial of Hulu On Us need to click on another link.

It’s pretty confusing, yes. But as long as you can identify which category you belong to, you’ll be able to get your free perk.

Moreover, the Reddit moderator said that not all subscribers will get assistance when they click on these links. But he noted that the Un-carrier has sent out a text message to eligible subscribers with the link where they can claim the perk. This should simplify things. T-Mobile has also shared instructions on how to claim the Hulu On Us perk on this page.

Hulu On Us is a new perk that the Un-carrier started offering to Go5G Next subscribers. This comes in the form of the standard version with advertisements and is regularly priced at $7.99 per month.

Source: PhoneArena