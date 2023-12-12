T-Mobile Giving Prizes This Holiday Season
It’s the holiday season! And to celebrate this season, T-Mobile is bringing the joy online, in its stores, and in Augmented Reality (AR).
The Un-carrier has teamed up with Rock Paper Reality for an AR experience that is the first of its kind. T-Mobile is also giving users a chance to win some prizes, like an iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung device. You also have a chance to win Oculus headsets, AirPods, and Bluetooth speakers.
If you wish to join, you can choose between these two options:
- Play directly from your phone and look for the hidden item of the day. This will give you a chance to win one of the prizes up for grabs.
- Those in New York City can have a larger-than-life AR experience in Times Square. You will find an a-frame sign outside the store with a QR code to scan. The Times Square billboard will come to life using AR. You can look for the hidden item for a chance to win.
For more information, you can visit this site.