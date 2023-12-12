T-Mobile Names New Batch of Hometown Grant Recipients
Earlier today, the Un-carrier announced its new batch of recipients for its Hometown Grants. T-Mobile partnered with Main Street America and Smart Growth America to choose the grant recipients.
With today’s announcement, T-Mobile has already been able to help 250 communities in 43 states. They have also released over $11 million in funding since the campaign rolled out in April 2021. T-Mobile has set aside $25 million for this campaign, which will be available until 2026.
T-Mobile’s Consumer Group President, Jon Freier, said:
“With 250 recipients, we’ve officially hit the halfway mark with T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants, and the impact is astounding. This milestone isn’t just about communities revitalizing their towns … it’s acknowledging the ripple effect — job creation and tens of thousands of volunteer hours sparking a profound wave of positive change throughout Small Town America — and I can’t wait to see what the next half brings.”
The list of recipients for this batch include the following:
- Build Unity Playground (Talladega, AL)
- Coalinga Splash Park (Coalinga, CA)
- Soledad Community Center (Soledad, CA)
- Students of the Ridge handprint tile mural (Paradise, CA)
- Murals from Michael Rosato (Smyrna, DE)
- Darien downtown district beautification (Darien, GA)
- Cornelia Jackson Memorial Park (Woodbine, GA)
- Eldora Trail (Eldora, IA)
- Castle Park Playground (Augusta, KS)
- Community House (Magee, MS)
- Bluff City Theatre Auditorium (Hannibal, MO)
- Arts in the Parks program (Hillsborough, NJ)
- Gallinas River Park (Las Vegas, NM)
- Wayfinding kiosk (Chillicothe, OH)
- Historic Fort Reno Visitor Centre and Museum (El Reno, OK)
- Kansas Park (Kansas, OK)
- Downtown Dewey District (Poteau, OK)
- Baker City Splash Pad (Baker City, OR)
- Lebanon Chamber of Commerce (Lebanon, OR)
- York Area United Fire and Rescue Department (York, PA)
- C. Williams Rush Museum of African American Arts and Culture Building (Kingstree, SC)
- Rice Community Gym Project (Rice, TX)
- Bristol Mobile Minds Library (Bristol, VA)
- Station Bridge at Windsor Castle Park (Smithfield, VA)
- Main Street (Pullman, WA)
To learn more about these projects, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile