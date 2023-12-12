T-Mobile Names New Batch of Hometown Grant Recipients

t-mobile-hometown-grant-winners

Earlier today, the Un-carrier announced its new batch of recipients for its Hometown Grants. T-Mobile partnered with Main Street America and Smart Growth America to choose the grant recipients.

With today’s announcement, T-Mobile has already been able to help 250 communities in 43 states. They have also released over $11 million in funding since the campaign rolled out in April 2021. T-Mobile has set aside $25 million for this campaign, which will be available until 2026. 

T-Mobile’s Consumer Group President, Jon Freier, said:

“With 250 recipients, we’ve officially hit the halfway mark with T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants, and the impact is astounding. This milestone isn’t just about communities revitalizing their towns … it’s acknowledging the ripple effect — job creation and tens of thousands of volunteer hours sparking a profound wave of positive change throughout Small Town America — and I can’t wait to see what the next half brings.”

The list of recipients for this batch include the following:

  • Build Unity Playground (Talladega, AL)
  • Coalinga Splash Park (Coalinga, CA)
  • Soledad Community Center (Soledad, CA)
  • Students of the Ridge handprint tile mural (Paradise, CA)
  • Murals from Michael Rosato (Smyrna, DE)
  • Darien downtown district beautification (Darien, GA)
  • Cornelia Jackson Memorial Park (Woodbine, GA)
  • Eldora Trail (Eldora, IA)
  • Castle Park Playground (Augusta, KS)
  • Community House (Magee, MS)
  • Bluff City Theatre Auditorium (Hannibal, MO)
  • Arts in the Parks program (Hillsborough, NJ)
  • Gallinas River Park (Las Vegas, NM)
  • Wayfinding kiosk (Chillicothe, OH)
  • Historic Fort Reno Visitor Centre and Museum (El Reno, OK)
  • Kansas Park (Kansas, OK)
  • Downtown Dewey District (Poteau, OK)
  • Baker City Splash Pad (Baker City, OR)
  • Lebanon Chamber of Commerce (Lebanon, OR)
  • York Area United Fire and Rescue Department (York, PA)
  • C. Williams Rush Museum of African American Arts and Culture Building (Kingstree, SC)
  • Rice Community Gym Project (Rice, TX)
  • Bristol Mobile Minds Library (Bristol, VA)
  • Station Bridge at Windsor Castle Park (Smithfield, VA)
  • Main Street (Pullman, WA)

To learn more about these projects, you can visit this page

Source: T-Mobile

Tags: ,