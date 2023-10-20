Dish, T-Mobile Agree to Make Amendment to 800MHz Spectrum

The latest news in the mobile spectrum saga between T-Mobile and Dish is that they have reached an agreement.

As reported by FierceWireless, Dish made a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday. T-Mobile has agreed to this amendment that makes a change to its License Purchase Agreement.

Prior to this, T-Mobile asked the court not to give the satellite company additional time to exercise its option. The new agreement requires Dish to pay $100 million to T-Mobile, which will be part of its $3.59 billion spectrum purchase price. The catch though is that this payment needs to be made within three days after an Amended Final Judgment has been entered to by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

On T-Mobile’s end, this is an advantage since they now have the ability to look for an alternative buyer of its 13.5MHz out of the 800MHz airwaves. If they manage to do so, they need to give Dish a chance to meet this new price.

Still, this helps T-Mo make use of its 800MHz spectrum before the licenses expire in March 2028.

The United States Department of Justice, Antitrust Division has already approved the amendment. It will become effective as soon as an Amended Final Judgment has been entered into by the District Court.

Source: PhoneArena