T-Mobile’s ANS Network: To Support Boston Children’s Hospital
Earlier this week, T-Mobile was up on stage at the Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas.
One of the things that the Un-carrier unveiled is that they will be working with Boston Children’s Hospital together with Pixel Health and Ingram Micro.
The partnership provides Boston Children’s Hospital with the first ever hybrid 5G network that uses T-Mobile’s Advanced Network Solutions (ANS).
With this innovation in place, the hospital gets the highest form of security for patient data sharing.
You can read more about the announcement here.
Source: T-Mobile