T-Mobile Ventures Announces Launch of Second Corporate Venture Capital Fund
Earlier today, T-Mobile unveiled that it has launched its second corporate venture capital fund. This investment will be used for innovating new products and services that customers and businesses can build deeper connections with. One such example is by bringing AI to mobile.
With this new fund, companies will be able to explore the areas that T-Mobile is improving with its 5G network. In its announcement, T-Mobile says that the possibilities for these “technologies and experiences are nearly endless.”
This new funding will directly support the strategic business growth of T-Mobile in these areas:
- Augment T-Mobile’s core consumer products and services.
- Expand T-Mobile’s set of business services and capabilities.
- Accelerate expansion for new lines of business, such as T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mobile Money, and T-Mobile Advertising Solutions.
- Support T-Mobile’s network and technology roadmap in areas of future growth potential.
As T-Mobile’s EVP and Chief Technology Officer, John Saw, says:
“This fund is yet another way we’re doubling down on T-Mobile’s mission to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world. After the success of our first fund in fueling 5G innovation and bringing futuristic products like 5G-connected, AI-enabled cameras to life, we’re focusing on the next generation of products and services that will bring consumers and businesses a deeper connection to the things that matter most to them.”
Source: T-Mobile