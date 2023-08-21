Report: T-Mobile Moves On from Best Buy

For some time now, customers had a chance to pick up some of T-Mobile’s plans and devices at Best Buy stores. This allowed them to go to a nearby store instead of looking for a T-Mobile retail store. Unfortunately, it looks like this will no longer be an option soon.

As reported by The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier is ending its partnership with Best Buy after just two years. The information comes from a Reddit post but was confirmed by the publication. The report says that the wireless carrier has decided not to renew its contract.

So what happens next?

In the coming weeks, customers will no longer be able to purchase T-Mobile’s plans and services in Best Buy’s stores since these will be slowly phased out. The retail giant will also remove the Un-carrier from its website by the end of the month. And on September 14th, all activations and exchanges from its stores will no longer be entertained.

Best Buy will be limiting its T-Mobile engagement to accepting returns from September 15th to October 1st. Beyond that period, any and all connections between the two brands will be non-existent.

The report did not reveal why T-Mobile decided not to renew its contract with Best Buy. But nevertheless, if you are a T-Mo customer who relies on Best Buy to purchase products and services, these are important dates to remember.

Source: The Mobile Report