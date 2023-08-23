Mike Sievert’s Sidekicks Conversations Videos Turn 1
It’s been a year since T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, released his video interview series called Sidekicks Conversations. In this series of videos, he talks to other CEOs in the fields of tech, business, sports, and beyond.
Today, Sievert shared a blog post related to his latest interview. The blog post touched on the importance of mindful listening. The CEO also shared what happens once we express curiosity about others.
He also shared some of the things he learned simply by being curious about others’ perspectives, experiences, and journeys.
It’s an interesting read and something that we can gain knowledge from. You can read more about the blog post here.
Source: T-Mobile