T-Mobile Will No Longer Offer Tidal Service
When T-Mobile purchased Sprint in 2020, it also acquired the company’s assets, including its 33% stake in streaming music service, Tidal. A year later, however, American rapper, Jay-Z, purchased this stake from T-Mobile. Despite this series of events, T-Mobile continued to be a perk on its Sprint customers.
But as reported by The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier has decided to stop offering this streaming service. The publication was able to obtain an exclusive screenshot that detailed the company’s plans to sunset the free perk.
Starting August 1, 2023, T-Mobile will no longer offer Tidal to customers. But since there are still some customers who continue to use this service, they will have until September 1, 2023 to enjoy the perk.
T-Mobile promises that they will be replacing Tidal with a different benefit. They promise to unveil more details about this soon.
Source: The Mobile Report