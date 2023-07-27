T-Mobile Now Accepts Trade-ins for Motorola edge 2022

Back in April 2021, T-Mobile rolled out its ‘5G For All’ campaign that aimed to offer a free budget-range 5G device to subscribers in exchange for any working device. Today, it looks like the Un-carrier continues to offer this deal for the Motorola Edge 2022.

If you are a T-Mobile customer on any postpaid plan, you can trade in “any device in any condition, including broken” devices. In exchange, T-Mobile will be giving you a free Motorola edge 2022 via 24 monthly bill credits.

The Motorola edge 2022 is not the latest device from Motorola anymore. Despite this, it only came out last year so it’s still a relatively new device. The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the device from within is a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Other features of the Motorola edge 2022 include a 5,000mAh battery with turbo power charging support, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera all on the back. In front, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone costs $498 today, which is still a pretty good deal on the trade-in offer.

Apart from the Motorola edge 2022, The Mobile Report shared that there are other options available, like the REVVL 6 5G, Motorola moto g 5G, and TCL 30 XE 5G.

If you are interested in this offer, you can get the device in-store or online.

Source: The Mobile Report