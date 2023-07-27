T-Mobile Starts Pre-Order for Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 Devices
Samsung has just taken the wraps off of its newest devices: the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Watch6, and Galaxy Watch6 Classic. And along with this announcement, T-Mobile also announced that they will be offering these devices for free.
In its announcement, T-Mo shared that these devices will be able to enjoy greated speeds thanks to its four-carrier aggregation.
T-Mo’s deals on these devices include the following:
- Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (or up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold5) when adding a line or with eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX or Go5G Business Plus, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Half off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (or up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Fold5) with eligible trade-in or $600 off when adding a line on T-Mobile’s most popular plans, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Free Galaxy Watch6 40mm (or up to $349.99 off the Galaxy Watch6 Classic) when adding a qualifying watch line or when buying another Samsung Galaxy Watch, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Plus, when purchasing any of the new Samsung smartphones, during pre-order only, customers get a free memory upgrade from Samsung — 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB!
These devices are now available for pre-order at T-Mobile. Meanwhile, availabilty will be on Friday, August 11.
You can learn more about these devices here.
Source: T-Mobile