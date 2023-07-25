T-Mobile Rolls Out Four-Carrier Aggregation
Insanely fast– that’s what T-Mobile promises its new four-carrier aggregation on its 5G SA network will result in. And today, the Un-carrier has started rolling this out to its customers. But what does insanely fast mean?
According to T-Mobile’s recent tests, the peak speeds for this network topped 3.3Gbps. Through this, T-Mobile can combine several 5G channels to deliver greater speed and performance. The Un-carrier has merged four 5G channels of sub-6 GHz spectrum: two channels of 2.5GHz Ultra Capacity 5G, one channel of 1900MHz, and one channel of 600MHz spectrum.
Ulf Ewaldsson, T-Mobile’s President of Technology, said:
“T-Mobile is blazing the trail for wireless customers around the globe, delivering new capabilities that unleash the true potential of 5G. With the only nationwide 5G standalone network in the country, T-Mobile is the ONLY provider bringing game-changing technologies like four-carrier aggregation to customers across the country.”
With today’s announcement, T-Mobile’s four-carrier aggregation is now live in various parts. The Un-carrier promises to roll this network out to the country in the coming weeks. The first to experience four-carrier aggregation will be Samsung Galaxy S23 users.
You can learn more about this from T-Mobile.
Source: T-Mobile