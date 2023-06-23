Metro by T-Mobile Hosting 2023 Campeón de Campeones
Metro by T-Mobile is joining the gameday weekend for the 2023 Campeón de Campeones. This is a legendary LIGA MX championship match between the Tigres UNAL and Pachuca, which will be held on Sunday, June 25th at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.
As part of the occasion, Metro by T-Mobile has a gameday Fan Fest with avid fans getting a chance to meet soccer legend, Carlos Salcido.
They will also be offering the following services:
- Face art
- Photo opp
- Player appearance
- Free food and drinks
- Flags
- Charging stations
For more information on the gameday event, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile