T-Mobile Offers Throwback Packs With motorola razr+ Release
Motorola has long been the leader in foldable phones. Ever since its RAZR foldable phones came out in the early 2000s, the device has consistently been an icon. And true enough, Motorola has brought these iconic devices back to the present time. They have even started a new trend among smartphone manufacturers.
And today, Motorola is launching a new foldable called the motorola razr+. This device is exclusively coming to T-Mobile in a Pantone Color of the Year 2023 Viva Magenta color. The phone will be available starting today, June 23, 2023.
With its launch, T-Mobile is running a promotion that gives customers a chance to own a Throwback Pack with all things reminiscent of the 2000s. For $30, the set will give you 6,400 magenta rhinestones, an iridescent fanny pack, a tie-dye bucket hat, a puka shell necklace, and a custom retro Ed Hardy inspired T-shirt.
If you are interested in picking up one of these Throwback Packs, you can order from this site.
Source: T-Mobile