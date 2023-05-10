T-Mobile unveils offers for Google Pixel 7a
Earlier today, Google unveiled two new devices: the Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold. Along with the device’s unveiling, the tech giant revealed which carriers will be carrying these phones. T-Mobile is one of these carriers and they’ve got a promotion in place as well.
As for the specs of the Pixel 7a, the device comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset and has a 3D metal visor architecture frame. Other features include a 4,300mAh battery, a 64-megapixel wide lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens.
The device is available in Snow, Sea, and Charcoal colors. T-Mobile is selling the device at $20.84/month ($0 down, full retail price: $499.99).
The Google Pixel 7a is now available at T-Mobile. The Un-carrier is offering this device for free to both new and existing customers. The Google Pixel 7a offers that are available for a limited time period are:
- Free Pixel 7a when you add a line on most plans or when you trade in a device on Go5G or Go5G Plus
- Free Google Pixel Buds A-series when you pick up a Pixel 7a
The Pixel Fold will be available soon.
Source: T-Mobile