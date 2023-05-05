These are T-Mobile’s Mother’s Day deals worth checking out
Mother’s Day is coming up and it’s important to let your mom feel appreciated. T-Mobile has some pretty good deals for techy moms. Here’s what they are currently offering:
- Get iPhone 14 on Us (or up to $830 off) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, T-Mobile’s best plan yet.
- Get up to $200 off ANY Apple Watch when adding a new qualifying watch line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Get $230 off ANY iPad when adding a new qualifying line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Get $300 off the booming Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 speaker only at T-Mobile with ANY activation, upgrade or accessory purchase.
Aside from these ones, T-Mobile has a Mother’s Day gift guide that you can check out. VIsit this page for more information.
Source: T-Mobile