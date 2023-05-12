Metro by T-Mobile offering a free Google Pixel 6a to switchers

The Pixel 7a was recently launched by Google. While this means a new device to look forward to, it also means that the older Pixel models will become cheaper starting today. And this is exactly what happened with the Pixel 6a.

Metro by T-Mobile is currently offering a free Pixel 6a to new customers who bring in their existing numbers. If you need a new number with your device, you will need to pay $50 instead.

If you would like to take advantage of this promotion, you will need to look for a participating Metro store. Make your Google Pixel 6a purchase and pay the applicable sales tax. After that, you will receive a $350 instant rebate, which will be applied to your payment. You will then need to add a new line of service under a qualifying plan ($40 or higher rate) and bring in an existing number so you can get the free device.

This promotion is limited to new customers.

You can learn more about this promotion here.

Source: PhoneArena