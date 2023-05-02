Metro by T-Mobile increases plan prices, in-store fees
Metro by T-Mobile quietly raised its prices a few days ago. To be precise, the new plan changes were implemented shortly after T-Mobile held its Phone Freedom event and introduced its new Go5G plans.
As reported by BestMVNO, the T-Mobile-owned prepaid brand has increased its plan pricing and now requires autopay billing for the best prices. The report also shared that only the plans with autopay billing enabled will be eligible for a device promo. The autopay discount will also be limited to customers using debit cards instead of credit cards.
With the new changes, Metro by T-Mobile’s plans now look like this:
- $35 per month plan ($30 with Autopay) – comes with 5GB of data; was $30 with no Autopay
- $45 per month plan ($40 with Autopay) – comes with 10GB of data and 2GB hotspot; was $40 with no Autopay and no hotspot
- $40 per month plan – Unlimited plan for new customers only
- $55 per month plan ($50 with Autopay) – comes with unlimited data and 8GB hotspot; was $50 witn no Autopay and only 5GB hotspot
- $65 per month plan ($60 with Autopay) – comes with unlimited data and 25GB hotspot; was $60 witn no Autopay and only 20GB hotspot
Apart from increasing the plan prices, Metro by T-Mobile also raised some of the in-store fees:
- $25 Upgrade fee – previously $20
- $25 New accounts, BYOD activations, and reactivations – previously $20
- $5 Activation fee for BYOD and non-phones – previously free
You can learn more about these plan changes here.
Source: BestMVNO