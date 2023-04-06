T-Mobile inks new partnership deal with Major League Baseball

T-Mobile has just renewed its partnership with Major League Baseball. This renewal gives the Un-carrier six more years of exclusivity with MLB, Little League Baseball and Softball, and a new MiLB deal. It also marks the biggest deal that T-Mo has inked with MLB.

In its announcement, the Un-carrier detailed the different ways the partnership with MLB can help:

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) Partnership

MLB will be using T-Mo’s 5G Private Mobile Network to test its automated ball-strike (ABS) system in select games this season. Using the network, they will be able to securely transmit real-time ABS data and video. As a result, players and officials can review, challenge, and analyze calls.

In addition to this, spectators can expect to see T-Mobile in MiLB stadiums across the country.

All-Star Week

T-Mobile will continue with its title sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby throughout All-Star Week, which will be held in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park in July.

Little League Baseball & Softball Partnership

The partnership also continues T-Mobile’s sponsorship of Little League and Softball communities across the US. The new agreement also gives T-Mo a title of the presenting sponsor for the Little League Baseball World Series.

The partnership also means that T-Mo gets to continue its T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, where it provides financial support and equipment donations to Little Leaguers.

Continued 5G Expansion in MLB Stadiums

The partnership allows T-Mobile to continue deploying its 5G network at MLB stadiums around the country.

Free MLB.TV

This also gives T-Mobile customers a chance to enjoy a free MLB.TV subscription using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. In the process, customers get to save $149.99 on the annual subscription.

“T-Mobile and MLB are embarking on a six-year journey to deliver breakthrough fan experiences, and it’s all thanks to our leading 5G network. We’re enhancing the game on and off the field to give fans across the country even more ways to enjoy the game we all love — on top of showing our customers love with free MLB.TV.” – Mike Sievert, T-Mobile’s CEO

You can read more about the partnership here.

Source: T-Mobile