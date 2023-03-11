T-Mobile is bringing back MLB.TV offer for limited period
T-Mobile is bringing back one of its popular freebies.
According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers on qualifying plans will be able to get a free year of MLB.TV once again. The freebie will be available between March 28th at 5am ET and April 4th at 4:59 am ET. The freebie will be available via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
Unfortunately, this is the only time period where you can get the offer. If you don’t get the freebie within this period, there’s no telling when the offer will return.
The free MLB.TV subscription will let you save $149.99 on a yearly subscription so it’s definitely worth checking out, especially if you are into baseball.
Source: PhoneArena