Report: T-Mobile running a retention offer as revealed by internal document
T-Mobile is giving away a one-time retention credit to customers who plan to cancel their lines.
This was earlier revealed by The Mobile Report, who got their hands on an internal document detailing the retention promo. As mentioned by the site, customers can get a $10 bill credit per month for six months once they decide not to cancel their line and continue being a customer.
Since this is a retention offer, only customer care can make the offer to customers who are calling in to cancel one or more lines. This means that you can’t get this offer in-store or via the online self-serve option.
The report reveals that the offer is eligible to customers on any postpaid plan, even Simple Choice, ONE, and grandfathered plans. But Sprint customers who have not migrated their plans yet may not be eligible for this offer.
The document does not reveal an end date for this offer.
Source: The Mobile Report