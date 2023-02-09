John Travolta joins new T-Mobile spot for Super Bowl 2023 launch
The Super Bowl 2023 kickoff is just a few days away and everyone is gearing up for the big game this weekend. And by everyone, we mean everyone including advertisers. For its tenth year, T-Mobile is joining the Super Bowl with a new spot that features none other than John Travolta.
In the new spot, John Travolta joins Zach Braff and Donald Faison in belting out a song about T-Mobile’s $50 per month Home Internet service and why it’s too good to be true. And the trio talks about how there are no added taxes or monthly fees, annual contracts, or equipment costs to worry about. Plus, there’s Price Lock, which secures the monthly price of your plan unless you decide to change it.
If you are interested to learn more about T-Mobile’s Home Internet service, you can visit this page. And you can check out the ad here: