T-Mobile giving away $225 cash to everyone, reveals new Ultra Capacity 5G achievement

T-Mobile released a couple of good news today.

The first announcement they made was to let their customers know that they now have more customers. In a press release, the Un-carrier revealed that its Ultra Capacity 5G network now covers 260 million people. This is an achievement they have made weeks ahead of their year-end schedule.

The announcement also reveals that they have deployed a new mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G layer (1900MHz) nationwide. Thanks to their steady growth, the company’s overall 5G footprint continues to grow. They now cover a total of 323 million people and more square miles compared to its rivals (AT&T and Verizon) combined.

The other good news that T-Mobile announced today is that they will be giving everyone what it’s like to be a T-Mobile customer. This is because their customers get an extra $225 every month apart from their wireless service.

As revealed in another press release, T-Mobile will be giving away $225 (and $22.50 and $2,250) free money at T-Mobile ATMs in the Mall of America in Minneapolis and T-Mobile Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica and Times Square. If you are interested, you can visit a T-Mobile ATM on Friday, December 16 at 10 am local time and walk away with money while it lasts. If you are not near a T-Mobile ATM, you can visit this website for a chance to win money.

You can read more about these two announcements on the links mentioned.

Source: T-Mobile