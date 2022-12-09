Metro by T-Mobile is currently offering its hotspot device at $100 off
Metro by T-Mobile is currently running a promotion on the Franklin JEXtream RG21000 5G mobile hotspot. For a limited time period, you can get the mobile hotspot device for just $99.99 when you add a line. This lets you save $100 on your purchase since the device typically costs $199.99.
The Franklin JEXtream is the first 5G hotspot device that Metro by T-Mobile is offering. And the good news is that you can get the device starting today at Metro by T-Mobile stores and website.
For more information, you can visit this page.
Source: Metro by T-Mobile