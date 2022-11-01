T-Mobile now plans to charge $35 on almost every transaction

It’s a sad day for T-Mobile customers as the company plans to put up an activation fee on some of its services.

For some time now, the Un-carrier has an Assisted Support Charge in place. The charge started at $20 and has eventually crept up to $35. But customers could avoid this fee by ordering online. Unfortunately, the Un-carrier plans to change things up and will now impose the fee for almost every transaction.

The report comes from The T-Mo Report, who managed to get their hands on some internal documents and a Reddit thread where details of T-Mo’s ASC are being replaced with a new unified “Device Connection Charge” (DCC). The documents show that the fee will remain at $35 but will now apply to almost every transaction, even the ones made online.

Every line added or upgraded will incur the fee. This means you’ll have to pay $35 when you upgrade to a new device, add a BYOD line, and even when you order a ‘home Internet line. Transactions that don’t need connecting a device to the network won’t come with a DCC fee. T-Mo has waived the fee on JUMP! and JUMP! On Demand customers. Prepaid activations also seem to be excluded from the DCC fee at least for the time being.

Now that T-Mo has raised this fee to $35, it makes it on par with its competitors. The DCC fee will be implemented starting November 15.

Source: The T-Mo Report