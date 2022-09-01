T-Mobile welcomes 3 new smartphone models

A series of phones are making their way to T-Mobile!

T-Mobile today shared some devices that are either currently available or will soon be in their stores. There are three devices that the Un-carrier will be adding this month and these phones include the following:

Motorola edge 2022

First up, there’s the Motorola edge 2022, a device with an acrylic glass with plastic sides. In front, there is a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 32-megapixel camera in its hole punch cutout. From within, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chip with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Camera-wise, there are three cameras on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast TurboPower wired and 15W fast wireless charging support, an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G support, NFC, and IP52 water resistance rating. Upon release, the phone runs Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX UI on top.

T-Mobile currently offers this for $498 full price or $0 instead of $20.75 for 24 months under an equipment installment plan.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Another new device that is now available at T-Mobile is the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, a device with a 6.6-inch Full HD display and 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on a Snapdragon 695 processor with an option to get it at 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. You can still expand the memory, thanks to a microSD card slot.

Camera-wise, the phone has four cameras on the back: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth and macro sensing. In front, there is an 8-megapixel for selfies and video calls.

Other features include a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, 5G, a fingerprint sensor, and NFC. The phone runs Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1 upon unboxing.

You can get this device at T-Mobile for $312 full price or $13/month for 24 months under their equipment installment plan.

OnePlus 10T

The third smartphone model to be available at T-Mobile is the OnePlus 10T. This device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera-wise, there are three cameras on the back: a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 16-megapixel camera is available in front.

Other features include a 4,800mAh battery with 150W quick charging support, dual SIM support, in-display fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, face unlock, and 5G support.

This device will be available at T-Mobile starting September 29th. Pricing information has not yet been disclosed.