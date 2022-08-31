Nokia G400 5G coming to T-Mobile soon

HMD Global has a couple of devices lined up this month. One of those devices, the Nokia G400 5G is now available at T-Mobile.

The Nokia G400 5G was originally announced at CES 2022. During that time, HMD Global did not yet divulge information regarding the device’s release date, carrier availability, and price. And today, we’re learning that the device is already available at T-Mobile’s website.

As reported by XDA Developers, the Nokia G400 5G is a good option without paying for a pricey device. And at the same time, you already get access to T-Mo’s 5G network.

The Nokia G400 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. From within, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC with 4GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a microSD card for memory expansion.

There are three cameras on the back– which consist of a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In front, there is a 15-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 20W Fast Charging.

On T-Mobile’s website, it says the phone should arrive between August 31st and September 6th. If you plan on getting this phone from T-Mo, you will have to purchase it at $234.

You can click here to get updates on its availability.

Source: XDA Developers