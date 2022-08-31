T-Mobile joins BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference
T-Mobile will be joining the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. Peter Osvaldik, T-Mobile US’ executive vice president & chief financial officer, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event.
If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Wednesday, September 7th at 11:50 am EDT. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile