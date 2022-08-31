T-Mobile gives small business owners exclusive perks
T-Mobile is helping its small business customers by giving them more value with their plan.
T-Mobile has worked with Canva and Meta to give eligible small business customers access to Canva Pro and advertising credits on Facebook and/or Instagram.
The small business owners eligible for these perks are new and existing Magenta for Business, Business Unlimited Advanced, and Business Unlimited Ultimate+ plan users with three lines or more. These are the perks that T-Mo is giving away:
- 6 month subscription to Canva Pro
- $200 advertising credits for Facebook/Instagram
- Scam Shield Premium
- Microsoft 365
- Mobile hotspot data
- and Coverage Beyond
With Coverage Beyond, customers get free high-speed data in over 210 countries and destinations as well as free in-flight connectivity and streaming throughout your flight on the biggest U.S. airlines.
As T-Mobile Business Group President, Callie Field, says:
“We recognize how important marketing is in helping businesses get in front of new customers, so combining design and advertising into one offer for small businesses was a no-brainer. Meta and Canva are two powerhouse forces in design and advertising, and we wanted our small business customers all over the U.S. to get access to the very best. That’s just what the Un-carrier does.”
If you are a small business owner, you can get to know more about these perks here.
Source: T-Mobile