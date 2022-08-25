TCL Tab 10 5G: Meet T-Mobile’s latest affordable tablet with 5G support
T-Mobile has just unveiled a new 5G tablet that comes with a fairly reasonable price tag.
The TCL Tab 10 5G has a 10.1-inch Full HD display with a 1920×1200 resolution. From within, the tablet is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Kompanio 800T processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. There is an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel camera in front.
One of the key selling points of the TCL Tab 10 5G is that it comes with an 8,000mAh battery. This is pretty massive for a tablet, so you can enjoy binge-watching your favorite shows. There is a fast 18W charger included in its box too.
On the software side of things, the tablet already runs Android 12.
Available for $299.99, this is currently T-Mo’s cheapest 5G-enabled tablet. The tablet will be available on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting Friday, August 26th.
Source: PhoneArena