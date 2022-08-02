T-Mobile joins the Oppenheimer 25TH Annual Conference
T-Mobile will be joining the Oppenheimer 25TH Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. Peter Osvaldik, T-Mobile US’ executive vice president & chief financial officer, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event.
If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Tuesday, August 9th at 11:35 am EDT. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile