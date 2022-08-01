T-Mobile partners with CISA for data top priority to first responders
T-Mobile is doing its best to show its support to first responders in the country. And with today’s announcement, it is revealed that the Un-Carrier is prioritizing their data.
Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that it is “the first and only wireless provider to add data priority.” This is in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). By doing this, they are making it easier for first responders to make data priority automatic. Additionally, first responders no longer have to register or pay extra for the process.
T-Mobile knows just how important a first responder’s device can be, especially in times of an emergency. And in such scenarios, seconds truly matter. This is why they are making it much easier for first responders to get priority communication. During extreme network congestion, available network resources are allocated to first responders so they can get at least 512kbps for their apps.
Source: T-Mobile