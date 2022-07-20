T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile giving customers ViX+

With 80 percent of Hispanics in the U.S. watching digital video, T-Mobile has just revealed a new perk that it is bringing to its customers.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will be offering new and existing customers a year’s worth of ViX+ on Us. This is the premium SVOD tier of ViX, which offers over 10,000 hours of original Spanish-language series, movies, news, and live sports. ViX also serves as the exclusive channel of several premium live sports.

In addition to its entertainment content, ViX+ delivers over 4,000 hours of live soccer in the country. In fact, ViX+ is the only Spanish streaming service that provides coverage of the matches of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

By offering a year of ViX+ to customers, they get to save $84 from the service. This freebie, however, will only be available to customers on eligible plans. Starting mid-August, ViX+ on Us will be available to T-Mobile postpaid and T-Mobile Home Internet customers on eligible phone plans. T-Mobile for Business customers are included in this. As for Metro by T-Mobile customers, the freebie will be available for those with unlimited plans.

“As the top wireless provider for Spanish-speaking customers in the U.S., we understand what they care about, and today we’re bringing them a whole new way to enjoy the news, TV shows, movies and live sports that matter the most, and it’s all on us. While AT&T and Verizon are actually raising prices on their longtime customers, we’re doing things the Un-carrier way and giving our customers more without the added cost.” – Mike Sievert, president and CEO of T-Mobile

You can learn more about this announcement here.

Source: T-Mobile