T-Mobile signs partnership with BBBSA for Project 10Million
T-Mobile has unveiled a new partnership today that will give students access to their Project 10Million.
Earlier today, the Un-carrier signed a partnership agreement with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) to make it even easier for students to access free internet. This is in line with the $10.7 billion initiative Project 10Million.
With this collaboration, over 100,000 students that are part of the organization’s network will get to learn more about Project 10Million. This will also give eligible households a chance to register for the free internet program and get a mobile hotspot with 100GB of data per year for 5 years.
“T-Mobile and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America are teaming up to extend Project 10Million’s reach by meeting students and families where they are, through an organization and program they know and trust, ultimately giving them easier access to the tools they need to focus on their education rather than searching for reliable Wi-Fi. Connectivity is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ for students to learn and grow — it’s a necessity. And now, they will get a mobile hotspot and enough data to equal 5,000 hours of internet research or 320 hours of online learning into the hands of students in time for the upcoming school year.”Janice V. Kapner, T-Mobile’s chief communications officer
“Young people have faced the realities of inequitable access to internet for far too long. Our community of mentors and volunteers have been committed to providing the support, resources and time needed to keep all kids on a path to academic success. We know there is power in partnership and community, that is why we are so pleased to partner with T-Mobile to provide the critical access to the connectivity necessary to empower young people and their potential.” –Deborah Barge, BBBSA’s chief development officer
Parents and guardians of eligible students will be able to enroll in Project 10Million through this site starting June 21st. Another option is to visit their Big Brothers Big Sisters match support specialists for more details.
Source: T-Mobile