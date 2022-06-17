T-Mobile gives free year of AAA membership to customers

Another perk that T-Mobile unveiled today comes from its partnership with the American Automobile Association (AAA). This is the largest and one of the most trusted membership organizations in the country. The Un-carrier revealed that they are now the Official Wireless Partner of the organization just in time for the summer season. 

With this partnership, here are some of the things that T-Mo customers can enjoy:

  • Free year of AAA Classic or Basic membership to T-Mobile customers starting June 21st. This comes with free 24-hour roadside assistance (towing, battery service, flat tire service, and more) for all T-Mobile Magenta, Magenta MAX, and eligible small business customers
  • Membership to AAA also comes with other benefits, thanks to the organization’s over 80,000 retail partners across the country
  • AAA members can get up to $100 via virtual prepaid Mastercard for activating a new account and switching two lines to T-Mobile

“We know everyone is eager to travel — over 80% of consumers are planning to take a road trip this summer. So naturally, teaming up with widely trusted AAA was a no-brainer. This collaboration was built to help customers from both brands stay safer when they hit the road, and stay better connected with unbeatable 5G coverage across America’s highways.”

Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile

To learn more, you can visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile

