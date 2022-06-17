T-Mobile gives free year of AAA membership to customers
Another perk that T-Mobile unveiled today comes from its partnership with the American Automobile Association (AAA). This is the largest and one of the most trusted membership organizations in the country. The Un-carrier revealed that they are now the Official Wireless Partner of the organization just in time for the summer season.
With this partnership, here are some of the things that T-Mo customers can enjoy:
- Free year of AAA Classic or Basic membership to T-Mobile customers starting June 21st. This comes with free 24-hour roadside assistance (towing, battery service, flat tire service, and more) for all T-Mobile Magenta, Magenta MAX, and eligible small business customers
- Membership to AAA also comes with other benefits, thanks to the organization’s over 80,000 retail partners across the country
- AAA members can get up to $100 via virtual prepaid Mastercard for activating a new account and switching two lines to T-Mobile
“We know everyone is eager to travel — over 80% of consumers are planning to take a road trip this summer. So naturally, teaming up with widely trusted AAA was a no-brainer. This collaboration was built to help customers from both brands stay safer when they hit the road, and stay better connected with unbeatable 5G coverage across America’s highways.”Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile
To learn more, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile