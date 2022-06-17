Get savings on your next vacation with T-MobileTravel.com

Apart from its “Coverage Beyond” announcement, T-Mobile has another perk for its customers. This comes in partnership with online travel platform, Rocket Travel.

Earlier today, the Un-carrier revealed that they have joined forces to introduce a dedicated travel site called T-Mobile TRAVEL with Priceline. This is exclusively for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers (as well as legacy Sprint customers), which will give them travel discounts.

If you have a T-Mobile number, you can visit T-MobileTravel.com to get a code for an exclusive discount to use on your next trip. T-Mobile Business numbers are also eligible for the savings.

“This is an exciting new experience we have built with T-Mobile. T-Mobile recognizes how important travel is to its customers, and they are creating new and exciting opportunities through this new launch to help drive growth and build brand loyalty.” Bart Welch, CEO, Rocket Travel

Now that people are traveling again, this perk comes as a great way for them to get savings. Some of the things you can find on the website include discounts of up to 40% on hotels or Pay Now rental cars. You can also use the site to book your flights.

To learn more about T-Mobile Travel, you can visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile