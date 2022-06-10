Get a free month of tablet data from Metro by T-Mobile

Metro by T-Mobile is currently running a promotion where you can get one month of free tablet data. The prepaid brand also continues to offer a free Alcatel JOY TAB 2 that can be used alongside this promotion.

There is an important catch about this offer. In order to get the free month, a tablet plan needs to be added to an existing Metro by T-Mobile plan. There is a $20 activation fee. It is also an in-store only offer.

As revealed by BestMVNO, this free month of tablet data being offered by Metro by T-Mobile is available on its $15 per month plan that comes with unlimited high-speed data and 480p video streaming. This means that the higher priced $30 per month tablet plan is not compatible with this free month deal.

Free Alcatel JOY TAB 2

If you don’t have a tablet yet, you can take advantage of Metro by T-Mobile’s ongoing promotion for a free Alcatel JOY TAB 2. You can get this device for free when you add an unlimited high-speed data tablet plan to your existing phone plan.

When you do this, the tablet’s retail price of $119.99 will be given to you via an instant rebate. But it will be available as an account credit.

This free tablet offer is available to existing Metro by T-Mobile customers only.

There is no end date mentioned for both offers.

