T-Mobile waives charges to customers affected by Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wildfire

T-Mobile announced that it will be providing support to families affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wildfire that has been taking place in New Mexico since last week. The Un-carrier had already deployed its teams to the area last May 5th. They are providing connectivity for around 650 evacuees and shelter personnel. 

In addition to this, T-Mobile has decided to waive overage charges for talk, text, and data for affected customers. This is for T-Mobile Magenta and Sprint Postpaid, Magenta Prepaid, Assurance Wireless, and Metro customers.

The zip codes where charges will be waived include the following:

  • 87529
  • 87535
  • 87538
  • 87543
  • 87552
  • 87553
  • 87557
  • 87563
  • 87565
  • 87568
  • 87571
  • 87573
  • 87579
  • 87580
  • 87583
  • 87710
  • 87712
  • 87713
  • 87715
  • 87722
  • 87723
  • 87724
  • 87729
  • 87731
  • 87732
  • 87734
  • 87735
  • 87736
  • 87742
  • 87745
  • 87749
  • 87750
  • 87753

Charges will be waived from May 12th until May 18th. 

If you have any questions, you can call 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your phone. 

Source: T-Mobile

