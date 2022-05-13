T-Mobile waives charges to customers affected by Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wildfire
T-Mobile announced that it will be providing support to families affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wildfire that has been taking place in New Mexico since last week. The Un-carrier had already deployed its teams to the area last May 5th. They are providing connectivity for around 650 evacuees and shelter personnel.
In addition to this, T-Mobile has decided to waive overage charges for talk, text, and data for affected customers. This is for T-Mobile Magenta and Sprint Postpaid, Magenta Prepaid, Assurance Wireless, and Metro customers.
The zip codes where charges will be waived include the following:
- 87529
- 87535
- 87538
- 87543
- 87552
- 87553
- 87557
- 87563
- 87565
- 87568
- 87571
- 87573
- 87579
- 87580
- 87583
- 87710
- 87712
- 87713
- 87715
- 87722
- 87723
- 87724
- 87729
- 87731
- 87732
- 87734
- 87735
- 87736
- 87742
- 87745
- 87749
- 87750
- 87753
Charges will be waived from May 12th until May 18th.
If you have any questions, you can call 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your phone.
Source: T-Mobile