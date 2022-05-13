T-Mobile: Presenting at the MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit
T-Mobile will be presenting at the MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit. T-Mo executive vice president & chief financial officer, Peter Osvaldik, and chief marketing officer, Mike Katz, will be providing a business update in the said event.
If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Thursday, May 19th at 12:00 pm EDT.
During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile