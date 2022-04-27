T-Mobile shares Q1 2022 earnings report
T-Mobile has revealed its Q1 2022 earnings. And once again, the Un-carrier has been able to beat expectations. Of course, this is all thanks to its merger with Sprint a couple of years ago.
Today, the Un-carrier shared some of the important numbers from Q1 2022:
- 348K Postpaid Net Account Adds – best in the industry and a record for Q1!
- 1.3M Postpaid Net Customer Adds – best in the industry, and the highest Q1 for TMUS in 8 years
- 589K Postpaid Phone Net Adds – best churn improvement in the industry
- 338K High-Speed Internet Net Adds – best in industry, record high, >1M customers one year from launch
- Service Revenues: $15.1B +7% year-over-year; postpaid Service Revenues of $11.2B +9% YoY
- Net Income: $713M
- Adj. EBITDA: $7.0B grew YoY
- Core Adj. EBITDA: $6.5B grew 10% YoY and raising guidance
- Free Cash Flow: $1.6B, grew > 26% YoY, best growth in industry and raising guidance
Apart from its earnings, T-Mobile revealed its plans for the future and what it is currently focused on:
- Merger Synergies: Plans to finish moving all Sprint customers to T-Mobile network over next few months
- Small Towns & Rural Areas: Growing share through network & distribution – 40% YoY new account growth
- Magenta Brand: Continues to resonate with customers for leading network and value, fueled by prime market
- T-Mobile for Business: Gaining mindshare among businesses, building foundation for advanced 5G services
You can read more about the Q1 2022 results here.
Source: T-Mobile