Here’s how you can sign up for T-Mobile’s unlimited Google Photos offer
Earlier this month, T-Mobile announced a new Google One membership option that costs $15 per month. With this, you get 2TB Google One and unlimited Google Photos storage.
This membership option is now available and as shared by PhoneArena, some users have encountered different errors trying to complete the signup process. A number of Reddit users have voiced out their frustrations over the signup process.
here are the instructions on how you can sign up for the plan:
- Log into your T-Mobile.com account on the website or via the app.
- Access Manage Add-Ons page (Account > Plan & Usage Details > Manage Data and Add-Ons)
- Choose the checkbox of the third option on the Cloud Storage & Backup section and click Continue
- On the Review Order page, select Agree & Submit
- Agree to the Terms & Conditions
- You will be redirected to the “You’re almost done” page, choose Activate Google One
- On the next page, enter your Gmail details (or Create an account if you don’t have one yet), Choose Next.
At this point, you may receive an error message. As advised by PhoneArena, you should cancel your current account and proceed with the process so you can activate a new subscription under T-Mobile.
- Enter a new password, choose Next
- Select the checkbox to allow T-Mobile to access your subscription
- Download the official iOS or Android Google One app
If the signup process doesn’t work at this time, you can try again later.
Source: PhoneArena