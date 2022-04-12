T-Mobile has a new Google One membership option
T-Mobile customers, T-Mo is bringing back its Google unlimited photo storage backup service. This time around, the Un-carrier is unleashing a new Google One membership option.
Starting April 26th, T-Mobile customers can get unlimited photo and video storage via Google Photos as well as 2TB of cloud storage for Drive and Gmail. These all cost $15 per month. And the best thing is you have a 30-day free trial before you decide to subscribe.
With this announcement, T-Mobile is offering these three Google One cloud storage options:
- $15 per month – Google One 2TB + Unlimited Google Photos
- $10 per month – 2TB of Google One storage
- $5 per month – 500GB of Google One storage
Through this membership, you can store your photos, contacts, and other files you wish to save. You can even share the 2TB cloud storage and plan benefits with up to 5 family members and friends.
You can learn more about this new service here.
Source: T-Mobile