Check out this $40 unlimited plan offer from Metro by T-Mobile

Update 04/12/22 9:17 PM:

We earlier said this is an offer that Metro by T-Mobile brought back. We wish to redact this after receiving a clarification from our source.

Metro by T-Mobile has a new plan today! The T-Mobile prepaid brand has unveiled a $40 unlimited data plan. This plan was rumored to be a “back pocket” offer but did not get pitched prior to today.

As shared by Wave7 Research and @tracfoneguy, Walmart stores have been offering this plan quietly for the past few weeks. But now, there is a similar offer that has been made available in dealer stores. While they are essentially similar plans, their eligibility requirements may be different for Walmart and via dealers. This was earlier spotted by BestMVNO over the weekend. Metro by T-Mobile has not given any formal announcement about the offer though.

This offer gives users an unlimited Metro by T-Mobile plan for $40 only. The plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data. Mobile hotspot, however, is not allowed. It’s also important to know that data is deprioritized, meaning your data speed gets slowed down when the network is congested.

The $40 plan already includes taxes and fees. But if you opt to activate your service via dealers, you will have to pay a $20 line activation fee.

Another way you can save with this plan is by getting it at Walmart. If you qualify for the ACP benefit, you can get it at $10 per month.

There is some confusion as to whether a port in is needed to get the offer. In Walmart’s stores, it is said to be an in-store-only offer with self-activation. But Metro says you “save more when you switch” on their website. And as explained by BestMVNO, it suggests that you need to port in a number. There is no formal mention of whether a number actually needs to be ported, however.

We hope to get clarification from Metro by T-Mobile on this pretty soon.

Source: BestMVNO, Wave7 Research