This is how T-Mobile is celebrating Earth Day 2022
Earth Day is happening in a few days. In line with the occasion, T-Mobile has released how it’s celebrating Earth Day 2022.
The announcement was made via a blog post by T-Mobile’s Vice President of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability, Brigitta Witt.
In the blog post, this is what T-Mobile plans to do:
- On Earth Day (April 22), T-Mobile is offsetting the emissions from its customers’ wireless device usage for 24 hours – the equivalent of taking 100K cars off the road!
- T-Mobile has not only achieved but BEAT its emission reduction targets four years ahead of schedule! By the end of 2021, we reduced our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 97% and reduced scope 3 emissions intensity by 16% per customer!
- Today, customers using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app can click to make $1 donation on behalf of T-Mobile (up to $300,000) in support of The Nature Conservancy’s Family Forest Carbon Program, which helps family and other small landowners across the U.S. fight climate change.
- T-Mobile customers can also take advantage of the earth-friendly offers featured on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and EVERYONE has the chance to win a Tesla Model Y – keep an eye out for the contest on @TMobile.
In addition to these things, T-Mobile has shared an employee spotlight for the team members behind their RE100 accomplishment from earlier this year.
You can read more about this announcement here.
Source: T-Mobile